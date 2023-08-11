Volta Region: 3 NPP constituency chairmen rally support for Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto

GraphicOnline Politics Aug - 11 - 2023 , 05:44

In a bid to galvanize momentum for the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) internal elections, three Constituency Chairmen from the Volta Region have fervently urged delegates to throw their support behind Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto as the flagbearer for the 2024 elections.

In the constituencies of Keta, Anlo, and Afadzato, these Chairmen passionately advocated for Dr. Afriyie Akoto, citing his transformative agricultural vision for Ghana as the most promising pathway for the country's future prosperity.

Endorsing his reputation as a dedicated and capable public servant, these Chairmen contend that Dr. Afriyie Akoto's substantial accomplishments in his role as the former Minister for Food and Agriculture position him as an exceptional candidate to guide the NPP to success in the upcoming polls.

Their collective rallying call took place as Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto embarked on a campaign tour of the Volta Region. The goal of this tour was to communicate his vision for both the NPP and Ghana as a whole, should he be chosen as the Flagbearer and subsequently elected as President.

Mr. Gershon Zuttah, the Chairman of the Afadzato Constituency, lauded Dr. Afriyie Akoto's message and the ethical campaign he has undertaken. Zuttah emphasized the importance of Dr. Afriyie Akoto's vision centered around agricultural development to propel Ghana to new heights. Zuttah urged delegates not to overlook this visionary leader, urging them to vote for Dr. Afriyie Akoto to harness his expertise for the country's betterment.

Mr. Joseph Adranyi, Chairman of the Anlo Constituency, underscored the indisputable record of excellence that Dr. Afriyie Akoto built during his tenure as the head of the Agriculture sector. Adranyi maintained that Dr. Afriyie Akoto's stellar track record is a testament to his suitability to lead the NPP to victory in the 2024 election. Adranyi encouraged delegates to rally behind Dr. Afriyie Akoto's candidacy in the Flagbearer race.

Similarly, Dr. Benjamin Dzameshie, Chairman for the Keta Constituency, emphasized Dr. Afriyie Akoto's potential to break the cycle of eight-year governance. Dr. Dzameshie commended Dr. Afriyie Akoto's vision of establishing businesses to cater to party needs and members' welfare, likening it to successful party models in countries like South Africa and Mexico.

The NPP's internal race features ten aspirants, including Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Mr. Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, and others. A Special Delegates Congress scheduled for August 26, 2023, will select five aspirants who will compete for the flagbearer position on November 4, 2023, ultimately shaping the party's leadership for the 2024 general elections.