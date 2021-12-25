Video: John Mahama delivers Christmas Message

Former President John Dramani Mahama says Ghanaians have every reason to thank God for how far he has brought us.
In his Christmas Message, the former President says without doubt, 2021 has been eventful "But through all the glorious heights and heartbreaking lows that we encountered, we can resoundingly say, Ebenezer, we thank God for how far he has brought us."
Mr. Mahama called for extreme precaution during the celebrations, calling on all to observe the Covid-19 protocols, stay physically active by exercising, eat healthily and drive safely.
Play the video to listen to former President John Mahama.