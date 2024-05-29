Featured

VIDEO: I will scrap fuel allowance, DSTV, utilities for govt officials – Mahama

Graphic Online Politics May - 29 - 2024 , 08:30

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has vowed to eliminate free fuel and other non-essential perks for government officials if he wins the upcoming December election.

During discussions with the European Union Ambassador to Ghana, His Excellency Irchad Razaaly, former President Mahama highlighted various cost-cutting measures his administration would adopt. These include terminating free DSTV subscriptions, utility bill payments, and fuel allowances for government officials, aiming to alleviate financial strain on the state.

Mr. Mahama stressed that such benefits are a significant burden on public finances and should be abolished. He argued that government officials should cover these costs just as ordinary citizens do.

“We will discontinue the payment of utility bills, fuel, DSTV... as conditions of service for top government officials, directors, and the political class. We believe that people should take up paying their own electricity bills and water bills like every other Ghanaian does,: Mr. Mahama said

“Unless you are using a government vehicle or on government assignment, you should buy your fuel if you are using your own car. And so we are going to discontinue that.”

Watch the video below;