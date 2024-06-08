Featured

Vice President's Office was ceremonial until Dr. Bawumia transformed it - Prof. Etse Sikanku

GraphicOnline Politics Jun - 08 - 2024 , 19:14

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has been commended for the transformation and respect he has brought to the Office of the Vice President of Ghana through his impactful work since assuming the role.

Advertisement

At a book launch in Accra last Friday, which chronicled the impactful work of Dr. Bawumia and also analyzed Ghana's Vice Presidency over the years, the author of the book, Prof. Etse Sikanku, said that despite being just one step away from the President, Ghana's Vice Presidency was largely a ceremonial and dormant position until the emergence of Dr. Bawumia, who, he said, pursued his role and made an impact on the nation.

"The President is always the focus of media attention. However, the Vice President's Office is just a step away. The institution of the Vice President is as important as the office of the President, but it has largely been reduced to a ceremonial office," said Prof. Sikanku during a Q&A at the book launch.

Prof. Sikanku continued that just as the U.S. Vice Presidency was largely ceremonial until the emergence of Walter Mondale, who transformed it, he observed that "Dr. Bawumia has done what Walter Mondale did in the U.S. for the Office of Vice President."

"He entered the office and took the position and ran with it. He has transformed the office. We see his actions and we see his passion. He has brought dignity to the Office of the Vice President and to some extent the office of the President," he added.

"Bawumia has used his office for social justice and social advocacy. He did this by pursuing what he is passionate about. He did this through digitalization, which is pushing the world forward. He has done it in such a way that posterity will be kind to him."

"For a long time, the VP Office remained symbolic and ceremonial until Bawumia emerged and transformed it."