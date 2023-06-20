Vice President Bawumia hails grassroots contributions to the success of NPP

Jun - 20 - 2023

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has applauded the immense contributions of grassroots members of the NPP to the success of the party over the years.

Addressing party stakeholders in Ashaiman and Tema during his campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region last Sunday, Dr. Bawumia acknowledged the invaluable contributions of all stakeholders to the success of the party over the years.

He particularly commended grassroots members, for what he described as "their significant contributions" to the NPP, and discounted the notion that only those who contribute money to the party, support the party's course.

"Everyone in this party contributes to the progress and success of the party, so let no one tell you that they have spent money so they have contributed more than you. Everyone contributes in diverse ways," Dr. Bawumia told the party, stakeholders.

"Some contribute money, some contribute ideas and many of you are on the ground contributing; some go round and campaign on foot and some go round to file party posters. These are all collective contributions which help the party."

"In terms of sacrifices, many have also sacrificed. Some have been wounded, many have suffered and some have even lost their lives in serving the party so everyone plays a role."

The Vice President recalled how executives of the party and members, right from the polling station level contributed immensely towards the gathering of evidence for the landmark 2012 Election Petition at the Supreme Court by the NPP.

"An example of your immense contributions to the party at the grassroots level is how all of you worked so hard and gathered pink sheets across the country for us to be able to gather evidence for the 2012 Election Petition at the Supreme Coury."

"We could not have done it successfully without your contributions right from the base. It is not all about money, but also many people's collective dedication and diverse contributions."

Dr. Bawumia also shared his own contributions to the NPP - from opposition as a running mate to government as Vice President - to the ecstatic crowd who cheered him on as he also listed policies and reasons why he should be voted for as the next leader of the NPP for the 2024 elections.