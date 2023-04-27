Vice President Bawumia doubles-down on job creation figures, publishes data on 2.2million jobs

GraphicOnline Politics Apr - 27 - 2023 , 07:15

The Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia, has published data to support his assertion that the President Akufo-Addo administration has generated more than two million jobs in the past six years.

During a health walk at Mpraeso, Dr. Bawumia revealed that the two million jobs were created in both the public and private sectors.

He challenged anyone with conflicting information to come forward and challenge him.

“During the NDC administration, there were no jobs, they created unemployment, they were not creating jobs, we had the graduate unemployed association, they were creating unemployment, but I have been looking at the data lately and NPP we have created 2.1 million jobs," he said. “975,000 are in the private sector, 1.2 million in the public sector, this is verifiable and identifiable data which is available. NPP they were creating unemployment but we create jobs. We are not done yet because there are more jobs for us to create. But when it comes to job creation, no government since Independence has created more jobs than the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, anybody can challenge me and I will provide the data. “Every department, we can show progress for this country, but we want to go further, we can get to the promised land. We can be a Dubai, we can be a South Korea, we can be a Singapore, it is possible.”

He later restated the claim during his address at the national Eid-ul-Fitr celebration at the Independence Square.

Some individuals have questioned the data, but the Vice President posted a detailed Excel spreadsheet on Facebook with information on the jobs generated from 2017 to 2022 by each ministry, agency and the private sector.

According to the data, the private sector accounted for the majority of jobs, with 975,164 created between 2017 and 2020, while the public sector generated the remaining jobs, with 269,520 created by agencies under the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Youth Employment Agency generated 216,832 jobs.

See the spreadsheet below;