Vetting of President's nominees as Ministers starts Feb 10

The Appointments Committee of Parliament will commence vetting of persons appointed by the President for his second administration on February 10, 2021, a Ranking Member of the committee, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, has revealed.
He said to ensure a functional government, the committee would give priority to the vetting and appointment of key ministers-designate especially the ministers designate for health, finance and security.
He made this known in Parliament on Friday, January 29, 2021.
