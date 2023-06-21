University lecturer Eric Sakyi Nketiah 'chickens' out of NPP presidential race

Graphic.com.gh Jun - 21 - 2023

The university lecturer, Eric Sakyi Nketiah, who announced his intention to join the presidential race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has chickened out of the race.

Eric Sakyi Nketiah is a lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW).

In April 2023, Eric Sakyi Nketiah boasted about his chances, launched a website and declared his intentions to contest the NPP Presidential primary to lead the party into the 2024 elections.

The cost of picking nomination forms is GH¢50,000 and it is non refundable.

In addition, a potential candidate pays a non refundable fee of GH¢300,000, to file the nomination forms.

The NPP is closing the nominations and filing on Saturday June 24, 2023 and as of now the university lecturer Eric Sakyi Nketiah has not gone to pick the forms, even though all other aspirants have picked forms with five of them filing their nominations by close of day on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Nketiah's excuse of withdrawing from the race is that, he was unfairly treated when he wanted to pick the forms hence his decision to pull out of the race.

He alleges that on three different occasions he was not allowed to pick forms at the party headquarters though the party had opened nominations.

He alleged a petition to the General Secretary and the Chairman of the National Council of the NPP on the treatment meted out to him has proven futile.

His story

Eric Sakyi Nketiah, per his profile on his website is a member of the Historical Society of Ghana (HSG), the Royal Historical Society (RHS) of the United Kingdom and the American Historical Association (AHA) is a Historian, Researcher, Lecturer, Author and Editor.

He is a practicing academic and teaches at the Department of History in the Faculty of Social Science Education of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) in Ghana. He teaches various aspects of History.

He is also engaged in research in a variety of themes in History. He began his academic career in 2004 as a Demonstrator at the Department of History of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in Cape Coast, Ghana.

Then in 2005 he became Senior Research Assistant at UCC upon completion of a Master of Philosophy (MPhil.) degree in History before finally moving to UEW in 2007. He has been at UEW since 2007. For his Bachelor’s degree, he studied English and History.

Eric Sakyi Nketiah was involved in student activism and leadership activities and developed his interest in leadership activism whilst a student.

He has since been interested and studied leadership. He has served and still continues to serve on governing boards of a few human rights institutions and many Christian organizations among others.

He believes in God and is a practicing Christian. He lives in Winneba with his wife, Akosua Serwaa Nketiah and daughters, Abena Antwiwaa Nketiah, Akua Kwartenmaa Nketiah and Samuel Akwasi Sakyi Nketiah.