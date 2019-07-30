U/E NDC vetting, 44 Pass, one disqualified, two referred to Accra

Forty-four out of 47 parliamentary aspirants of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Upper East Region successfully went through the vetting process last Friday.
The three who could not go through the exercise due to one issue or another are Ibrahim Amadu from the Bawku Central Constituency, Madam Iva Atipoka, a TV3 presenter from Builsa North, and Jonathan Nyaaba, a law student from Chiana-Paga.
The NDC Regional Director of Elections, Mr Donatus Nyaaba, who made this known to the Daily Graphic last Monday further explained that Madam Atipoka and Jonathan Nyaaba's cases had been referred to the national level while Amadu's case was that he, among other things, failed to file his papers on time, according to the party's guidelines.
Although Mr Nyaaba would not disclose details about the those cases, he, however, intimated that it was too early to refer to those cases sent to the national level as issues for disqualification because that would be determined by the leadership in Accra.
In the case of Amadu, the vetting committee was able to establish the fact that he failed to adhere to the rules, hence his disqualification.
According to Mr Nyaaba, on the whole, the exercise was successful and the candidates cooperated with the vetting team.
Calibre of candidates
The Regional Secretary of the NDC, Mr Donatus Akamugri, for his part stated that it was important for the party to hold primaries to ensure that the right calibre of candidates were elected to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidates in the 2020 general election.
He pointed out that this time, the executives of the party were not allowed to campaign for any of the aspirants in order to reduce tension in the various constituencies.
Strategy
Mr Akamugri was of the view that the NDC would be able to stop the ruling NPP from snatching more of the parliamentary seats in the region.
So far, the NPP has three seats in the Garu, Tempane and Zebilla constituencies, with the remaining 12 seats going in favour of the NDC.
He further explained that the 2020 general election in the region would be tougher for the NPP because the NDC's regional executives, Council of Elders and other leaders of the party were making conscious efforts to avoid the use of indecent language during political campaigns.
“In the past, there were some disgruntled elements within our party who always caused confusion in some of the constituencies, leading to a decline in the NDC's electoral fortunes, but those issues are no longer there because we have dealt with them,” the regional secretary observed.