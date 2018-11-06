Time has exposed NPP — Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said time has exposed the falsehood and claims made by the then opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) that his government’s Green Book of achievements was photoshopped.
Ahead of the 2016 elections, he recounted that top members of the NPP raised doubts about the existence of some major infrastructure projects which were completed by his administration and published in a book by the then government.
According to the NPP, he said, those projects, including the all-new Accra Regional Hospital, otherwise known as Ridge Hospital, and Dodowa District Hospital, were computer-generated.
Campaign of lies
Addressing NDC delegates in the Shai Osudoku Constituency at Dodowa in the Greater Accra Region last Thursday, Mr Mahama said the existence of some of his government’s major achievements notwithstanding, the NPP through a sustained campaign of lies convinced Ghanaians that those projects did not exist.
He said because the NPP lied about those projects, they are finding it difficult, and sometimes embarrassing to commission some of them.
Mr Mahama has therefore urged members of the NDC to be proud of their achievements in office, and expressed the hope that the party would return to power in 2020 to work hard to reduce the high cost of living as well as provide jobs.
Addressing delegates and members of the NDC in the Tema Central Constituency at the Tema Joint Church, former President Mahama said Ghana had got to a stage where it needed tried and tested hands to govern the country.
He said "Ghana has gotten to a place where we do not need a try and luck president"
He said members of the NPP are good at propaganda and in spite of all the development projects that the NDC carried out they (NPP) kept telling Ghanaians that the NDC was corrupt and that worked against the party in the 2016 polls.
Mr Mahama said over time, the NDC had been vindicated and could today be proud of its achievements in power considering the woeful performance of the NPP.
Reforms
On what he intended doing for the party if elected as flag bearer, Mr Mahama said he would solicit funds for a permanent office space for the party’s constituencies.
He also pledged to modernise the NDC by having a database of all its members from the branch level to the national level.
Mr Mahama underscored the need for unity ahead of the primaries, stressing that the contest for a flag bearer was a family battle, adding that there was the need to go about it peacefully and come out more united.
"Our bigger enemy is the NPP so we should handle it with decorum so that at the end of it all, we can have a united front against our opponent, the NPP," he said.
As part of his campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region former President Mahama paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of Tema, Nii Adjei Krakue II, and also addressed delegates in Tema East, Tema West, Kpone Katamanso and Ashaiman Constituencies.
