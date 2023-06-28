Things will get better - President Akufo-Addo

Donald Ato Dapatem Politics Jun - 28 - 2023 , 19:51

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that the government will continue to pursue policies and programmes that have ensured that “things are getting better”.

He gave the assurance that things would continue to get better.

The President said the attitude and commitment of the government in maintaining flagship policies, programmes and evolving new strategies in the face of the economic crisis that enabled it to secure an International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme in record time would be the same in navigating the turbulence.

Those policies, the President added, had resulted in the economy growing by 4.2 per cent in the first quarter of this year.

Eid-ul-Adha prayers

President Akufo-Addo gave the assurance when he addressed a large section of Muslim faithful during the celebration of Eid- ul-Adha at the Black Star Square in Accra on Wednesday.

In attendance were the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, ministers of state, the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Nuhu Sharubutu, the German Ambassador, Daniel Krull, and some Muslim clerics.

Eid-ul-Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice is the second and the largest of the two main religious festivals of Islam.

It honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice one of his sons, Ismail, as an act of obedience to God's command.

The National Chief Imam and the Vice-President, together with some few dignitaries, slaughtered a cow to signify the essence of the ceremony, just as Allah offered Ibrahim a ram to be slaughtered instead of Isaka.

Economy

President Akufo-Addo said in spite of the hardships precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the government was standing by its major policy commitments.

“We have continued to keep the lights on, we have continued to provide Free SHS education,” he stated.

He indicated that the government would continue with services such as drone delivery of critical medicines to needy and remote communities, keep the operation of the Zongo Development Fund, build new roads, repair old ones and accelerate work on the One-District, One-factory policy as well as the Planting for Food and Jobs initiative.

President Akufo-Addo said aside from obtaining an IMF programme and the first quarter economic growth, the currency had seen some stability lately.

He explained that through the gold for oil programme, “we've seen the stability in the prices of petroleum products as well, all of which are helping to bring inflation down,” and assured that things would get better.

Commitment

President Akufo-Addo reiterated his commitment to all religious communities, both the majority and minority, that just as the 1992 Constitution offered all citizens the right to manifest the religion of their choice, he would respect that.

He indicated that having two Vice-Presidents of the Muslim faith in the two New Patriotic Party (NPP) governments should be a clear indication to Muslim parents that there was value in educating their children.

The President stressed that they should be encouraged that the nation afforded all children the opportunity to rise to the highest possible calling, and therefore encouraged parents to take advantage of progressive policies in the education sector to educate both their male and female children.

President Akufo-Addo cited Ghana's Ambassador to the United States of America, Hajia Alima Mahama, and the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Lariba Zuweira Abudu, as examples of female Muslims who had risen in society, adding that there was value in educating the Muslim girl-child.

National Imam

In a speech read on his behalf, the National Chief Imam urged Muslims to abide by the teachings of the Prophet Mohammed and eschew wrongdoing.

Sheikh Sharubutu said they should also abide by the example of Ibrahim in obeying the command of God to sacrifice.

The National Chief Imam added that just as they celebrated Eid-ul-Adha, they should continue to praise and reflect on the sacrifice of the Prophet Ibrahim, the father of Monotheistic faith, who showed his readiness to do the will of Allah.

Sheikh Sharubutu urged the Muslim faithful to learn from the need to sacrifice whatever good things they might have for one another so that the world would be filled with love, mutual respect and compassion for absolute peace.