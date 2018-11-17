The 9th NDC delegates congress in pictures

BY: Isaac Yeboah
Former presidents Jerry John Rawlings and John Dramani Mahama in a handshake whilst former Speaker of Parliament, Doe Adjaho stands and look on in the background. PICTURES BY ISAAC YEBOAH
National Democratic Congress (NDC) delegates from across the country and foreign branches converged on the Fantasy Dome of the Accra International Trade Fair Centre on Saturday to elect national executives who will steer the affairs of the party towards the 2020 elections and beyond.

 Below are some pictures from the 9th delegates congress.

Former President John Dramani Mahama addressing the congress


Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu and John Dramani Mahama

PNC Chairman Bernard Mornah delivering a solidarity message from the PNC

Nana Oye Lithur and Queenster Maame Pokuaa Sawyer 

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu

Former President John Dramani Mahama addressing the congress

Dr Valerie Sawyerr embraces General Mosquito Asiedu Nketia

Nii Armah Ashietey former Greater Accra Regional Minister and former MP for Klottey Korley

Former President Jerry John Rawlings telling the delegates to "listen to your voice" before you vote

Auntie Aman Benyiwa Doe (R)

Photojournalist David Andoh of Myjoyonline clicking at everything he sets his eyes on at the congress.

NDC National Chairman, Kofi Portuphy decided not to seek re-election.

Kwesi Botchwey in a handshake with Former President Jerry Rawlings

The PPP delivery a solidarity message

Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, Minority Chief Whip sharing something with Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader

Maame Ama Benyiwa Doe