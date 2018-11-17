The 9th NDC delegates congress in pictures

National Democratic Congress (NDC) delegates from across the country and foreign branches converged on the Fantasy Dome of the Accra International Trade Fair Centre on Saturday to elect national executives who will steer the affairs of the party towards the 2020 elections and beyond.
Below are some pictures from the 9th delegates congress.
Former President John Dramani Mahama addressing the
Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu and John Dramani Mahama
PNC Chairman Bernard Mornah delivering a solidarity message from the PNC
Nana Oye Lithur and Queenster Maame Pokuaa Sawyer
Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu
Dr Valerie Sawyerr embraces General Mosquito Asiedu Nketia
Nii Armah Ashietey former Greater Accra Regional Minister and former MP for Klottey Korley
Former President Jerry John Rawlings telling the delegates to "listen to your voice" before you vote
Auntie Aman Benyiwa Doe (R)
Photojournalist David Andoh of Myjoyonline clicking at everything he sets his eyes on at the
NDC National Chairman, Kofi Portuphy decided not to seek re-election.
Kwesi Botchwey in a handshake with Former President Jerry Rawlings
The PPP delivery a solidarity message
Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, Minority Chief Whip sharing something with Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader
Maame Ama Benyiwa Doe