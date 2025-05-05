Next article: ‘Touch one, touch all’ – Afenyo-Markin rallies Judiciary as NPP, others protest Chief Justice’s suspension

Suspending Chief Justice sets dangerous precedent for democracy – John Boadu

Gertrude Ankah Politics May - 05 - 2025 , 13:37 2 minutes read

A former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu says the suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo by President John Dramani Mahama was a “dangerous turning point” in Ghana’s democratic history.

Speaking during a protest march on Monday to ask the President to reverse the suspension, John Boadu said the decision constituted a direct attack on judicial independence and posed a serious threat to the nation’s constitutional order.

“This is not just a legal issue; it is a democratic crisis,” he said. “Suspending the Chief Justice destabilises the very institution that upholds the rule of law. No democracy survives without an independent judiciary.”

The protest march was organised by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and other allied groups.

The Chief Justice’s suspension has provoked public debate with some describing it as politically motivated.

Mr John Boadu said the action reflected a broader pattern of institutional erosion under the current administration, warning that such precedents could compromise future electoral processes.

He cited the government’s continued failure to resolve a single disputed parliamentary seat from the 2024 general elections—more than five months after voting—as evidence of systemic dysfunction.

“If we can’t resolve one constituency after five months, how do we expect to hold peaceful, credible elections across all 276 constituencies in 2028?” he asked.

Mr Boadu also criticised what he called a misplaced use of state resources, questioning why security agencies were capable of conducting house-to-house arrests but seemingly unable to guarantee the safety needed for the Electoral Commission to declare results in the disputed area.

“This is not the Ghana we fought for,” he lamented.

Monday’s demonstration, which drew Ghanaians from across political and civic backgrounds, called for the immediate reinstatement of Justice Torkornoo. Mr Boadu characterised the protest as a nonpartisan effort to defend democratic values.

“These are not party foot soldiers. These are concerned citizens. We came here not to disrupt, but to be heard.”

He further raised concerns over what he described as a worrying pattern of dismissals and political targeting of prominent female officials, referencing the treatment of former Electoral Commission Chairperson Charlotte Osei and now the Chief Justice.

“What is it about strong women in leadership that threatens this administration?” he asked. “We’ve seen this pattern before—and it must stop.”

Mr Boadu called on all Ghanaians to rise above political divisions and push back against what he described as “creeping authoritarianism.”

“This is not about the NPP or the NDC. It’s about Ghana. We must stand united to protect our democracy before it’s too late.”