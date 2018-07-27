Suspend Kennedy Agyapong - Privileges Committee recommends

The Privileges Committee of Parliament has concluded that the Assin Central Member of Parliament, Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong is indeed in contempt of Parliament for the remarks that "Parliament is cheap" and "Parliament is useless."
Accordingly, the Committee has recommended that Mr Kennedy Agyapong, should be sanctioned by "suspending him for the rest of this Session or reprimand him," Graphic Online has gathered.Follow @Graphicgh
The Privileges Committee in its report to the House said it "has carefully considered the matter in the light of the totality of the evidence gathered and in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution, the Standing Orders and other relevant enactments and concluded that the Hon. Member for Assin Central Constituency, Mr Ken Ohene Agyapong is indeed in contempt of Parliament for the remarks he made that 'Parliament is cheap' and 'Parliament is useless.'
Apology
Mr Kennedy Agyapong apologised to Parliament for describing it as being cheap when he appeared before the committee.
The MP who debunked allegations that he has described parliament as “useless”, explained he was furious and angered by some members of his party the New Patriotic Party, hence his outburst.
Speaking before the Privileges Committee of Parliament on Monday, Mr Agyapong explained that he could not control his anger because the Ashanti Regional Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Nsenkyire had insulted him [Agyapong], claiming that he was not fit to be an MP and that if he (Kennedy) cannot coexist with Anas in Ghana, he should pack bag and baggage and relocate to Togo, and that he was never going to refer to him as an 'Honourable' MP.
Background
Mr Agyapong was dragged to the Privileges Committee of Parliament over his purported contemptuous utterances against Parliament and the Majority Leader, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.
He was referred to the committee following a motion moved by the Minority Chief Whip, Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka.