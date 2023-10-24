Supreme Court decision on Gyakye Quayson ‘scandalous’ - Justice Atuguba

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson Politics Oct - 24 - 2023 , 14:25

A former justice of the Supreme Court, Justice William Atuguba, has described the decision of the Supreme Court in the Gyakye Quayson case as “scandalous.”

Delivering a lecture Tuesday [Oct 24, 2024], Justice Atuguba said the apex court adjudicated on a matter which had already been adjudicated by the High Court, which goes against the basic principle of law.

He said what was supposed to have been done was the execution of the High Court’s decision and not a fresh matter at the Supreme Court

“The decision of the Gyakye Quayson case was scandalous. The Supreme Court re-adjudicated the matter already decided by the High Court,“ he said.

Supreme Court failed to deliver justice

Again, Justice Atuguba said the Supreme Court failed to deliver justice when it nullified Mr Quayson election when the MP had clearly renounced his Canadian citizenship in November 2020, and the election was in December 2020.

“The Supreme Court does not stand in good light despite the clear renunciation in November 2020 whereas the election was in December, I am not able to see substantial justice in this,” he said.

According to him, it was untenable for the Supreme Court to had concluded that Mr Quayson hold allegiance to Canada when he had clearly initiated his renunciation of Canadian citizenship in 2019.