Support current MP to deliver - Berimah urges Upper Manya constituents

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Upper Manya Constituency of the Eastern Region, Mr Moses Berimah has urged constituents to exercise restraint and rather put their full support behind the current Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Joseph Tetteh to deliver.
That, according to Mr Berimah was due to the fact that the NPP was bigger than its individual members and that the MP was currently representing the party but not himself.
Although the NPP has not yet given the green light for the election of parliamentary candidates for the 2020 elections, most of the polling station executives and co-coordinators of the party in the Upper Manya Constituency have decided to throw their weight behind Mr Moses Berimah.
Mr Berimah who holds a BSc degree in Administration (Human Resource) and crowned it up with a Masters Degree in Development Management contested the seat on the ticket of the NPP in the 2012 elections but lost to Mr Jeff Kavianu of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who was also defeated by the current occupant, Mr Joseph Tetteh popularly known as Joe Tee in the 2016 elections.
Pleading and reason
In a two-paragraph statement signed by polling station executives and co-ordinators in the constituency, the statement said “we wish to plead with Mr. Moses Tetteh Berimah our 2012 parliamentary candidate to contest for the 2020 primaries to become our MP”.
“This is because we believe he is fit and qualified academically to deliver.”
Berimah responds
Responding to the request in a telephone interview, Mr. Berimah said the NPP Constitution and that of Ghana provided for a four-year mandate for every elected parliamentarian which he recognises.
Mr Berimah however pointed out that when the party gives the green light for the parliamentary primaries and it felt strongly that Mr Tetteh’s performance was abysmal, then he will not hesitate for the call for his re-turn to contest for the seat.
“This is because, I strongly believe that the circumstances prevailing at the moment and the concerns raised by all well-wishers for my comeback are genuine because the resignation of the MP as the Deputy Eastern Regional Minister and the reasons assigned are unfortunate” Mr Barima stated.
He therefore advised all the party’s opinion leaders, delegates, co-coordinators and sympathisers who wished his comeback to contest the parliamentary primaries for the 2020 parliamentary elections to become their MP to exercise restraint and rather put their full support behind the current MP, Mr Joseph Tetteh to deliver.
MP explains
When contacted on the issue on phone, Mr Joseph Tetteh stated that during the election of constituency executives, he supported the old executives who won as against new ones supported by Mr Berimah who lost their bids.
He stated that it was those who lost the constituency primaries who have ganged up against him.