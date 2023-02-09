Suame NDC Youth Organiser who 'incited political violence' remanded in police custody

Razak Koampa Avoliya, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Youth Organiser at the Suame constituency in Kumasi has been remanded in police custody by the Asokwa District Court.
He was arraigned on Thursday, Feb 9, 2023 at the District Court presided over by Fred Obikyere on the charge of offensive conduct, conducive to breaches of peace of the state.
His accusation is that, he incited political violence.
The plea of Razak Koampa Avoliya was not taken.
He is to reappear on February 14, 2023.
Arrest
The accused handed himself to the police after he was declared a wanted man.
This was after he made some unsavoury statements in a video.
The Ashanti Regional executive of the NDC on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 handed him over to the police.
Time
The prosecution led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kofi Blagodzie, pleaded with the court to remand the accused person to allow police more time for investigation.
The lawyer for accused, Evans Amankwah opposed the application and said the accused was not a flight risk and would not interfere with police investigation.
The court, however, upheld the application by the prosecution and remanded the accused into police custody.
Read also: Suame NDC youth organiser wanted by police for inciting political violence
Suame NDC youth organiser wanted by police for inciting political violence https://t.co/8cCPIw8Tc0 pic.twitter.com/PFm6QSVs7u— GraphicOnline (@Graphicgh) February 7, 2023