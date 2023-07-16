'Strategists don't go to IMF' - Kennedy Agyapong slams NPP strategist for currency depreciation

Mr. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a prominent member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) vying for the party's flagbearer position, has voiced his discontent with the government's handling of the local currency.

During his campaign tour in Kintampo East on July 16, Mr. Agyapong expressed his dissatisfaction with the depreciation of the Cedi. He revealed that the value of his $40 million in Cedi equivalent had decreased to $16 million over a period of five months, spanning from March to August 2022.

While Mr. Agyapong refrained from explicitly mentioning names, he alluded to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who leads Ghana's economic management team and is also an aspiring NPP flagbearer.

Mr. Agyapong remarked that it was peculiar to witness an economic manager seeking budgetary support from the International Monetary Fund and still claim to be a "strategist."

Mr. Agyapong stressed the significance of conducting a clean campaign during his address. He pledged to address any accusations levelled against him and emphasized the importance of governing the country with common sense.

The Assin Central lawmaker, Agyapong cautioned his fellow flagbearer aspirants to maintain a fair and transparent campaign. He assured that he would address every claim made against him and urged others to be mindful of their statements.

In presenting his economic management capabilities to party delegates, Mr. Agyapong asserted that he would be a more effective custodian of the economy compared to his competitors.

He highlighted his successful businesses, which he said employed over 7,000 individuals monthly, as evidence of his ability to contribute to reducing unemployment rates in the country.