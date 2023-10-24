Stop vilifying Akufo-Addo’s father - Justice Atuguba

Elizebeth Konadu-Boakye Politics Oct - 24 - 2023 , 14:06

A former Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice William Atuguba, has urged the public to desist from impugning the President's father, Edward Akufo-Addo, who he described as an astute and honest lawyer and statesman.

Justice Atuguba said Edward Akufo-Addo, a former Chief Justice and President, was an excellent lawyer with great distinction by all standards, who stood in fidelity with the law and against tyranny and therefore there was no need for Ghanaians to turn their anger on him.

"You find on social media people trying to turn their anger on Edward Akufo- Addo, but what is the joy of turning your anger on the President’s father, let us be fair on all matters on all occasions," he said.

Justice Auguba was speaking at a public lecture organised by Solidare Ghana and the Department of Political Science of the University of Ghana.

The lecture was on the theme: "Protecting our Democracy. The role of the judiciary".