Steve Ntim, veteran in NPP affairs

He understands all major cultures in Ghana and, therefore (his supporters believe), Mr Steve Ayesu Ntim is better placed to be the National Chairman of a national party like the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
As an astute Systems Engineering Professional, he is a French scholar from the University of Ghana and Universite Nationale de la Cote d’Ivoire. He speaks fluent French; which gives him a clear advantage when it comes to fostering friendship and extending the NPP’s influence beyond the borders of Ghana to our neighbouring countries: Cote d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso and Togo.
He holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Minnesota, USA. Mr Ntim is 60 years old, born on July 18, 1958 at Wamfie, Dormaa East District in the Brong Ahafo Region (B/A) of Ghana. He is a strong Christian and fellowships with the St Peter Methodist Church in Accra. He attended the Asanteman Secondary School for his GCE Ordinary (O) Level and the Navrongo Secondary School for his GCE Advanced (A) Level certificates.
Political service
Having joined the Danquah-Busia Club that transformed into the NPP in 1992. Mr Ntim is a veteran in the NPP. He is a permanent national patron.
Indeed, he was elected as the National First Vice Chairman from 2001 to 2005 and has since then contested three times for the chairmanship without success; always taking the second place and losing out to the likes of Peter Mac Manu, Jake Otanka Obetsebi-Lamptey and Paul Afoko in 2005, 2010 and 2014, respectively.
This year, Mr Ntim is contesting the National Chairman position for the unprecedented and uninterrupted fourth time with the campaign slogan: ‘Time asuoo time asou!’
Unsung hero
As a matter of fact, Mr Ntim has remained the unsung hero in the NPP, never blowing his own trumpet or wallowing in bitterness after losing the chairmanship elections; but always soldiering on despite the seeming challenges and disappointments.
Mr Ntim is a gallant political sportsman. He continues to serve the party even after losing elections. Characteristically known to be indefatigable, Mr Ntim serves on so many councils and committees of the party.
Steve Ntim’s personal contribution over the years
Mr Ntim singlehandedly solicited from some donors and got 14 pick-up vehicles for the party in 2004; one for each of the 10 regional party secretariats and four (4) constituencies.
Moreover, Mr Ntim has been supplying personalised call cards and letterheads to all constituency and regional officers every four years for free and has been assisting needy parliamentary candidates with campaign materials.
He even provided free party ID cards to the party’s headquarters in 2004. Ntim also provided standard building plans to all constituency offices in 2004, in an initiative to encourage all constituencies to put up their own constituency offices.
Additionally, Mr Ntim adopted the entire Volta Region by providing seed money to each of the then 19 constituencies, for the purchase of building plots since there was no sitting Member of Parliament in any of the constituencies within the region at the time.
Today, the NPP has a seat in the Volta Region and Mr Ntim stands to be counted as a leading architect of this wonderful achievement.