Start preparing your handing-over notes - Mahama to NPP

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics May - 15 - 2023 , 16:02

The newly elected flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), former President John Dramani Mahama, has asked the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to start preparing its handing-over notes.

He said the NDC will take the leadership of the country from the NPP come January 2025 and that, it is time for the governing NPP to start working on handing over notes as well as be prepared to account to the people of Ghana their stewardship.

Speaking at a post-election acceptance speech held today, (Monday, May 15, 2023), at the University for Development Studies (UDS) in Tamale, the former President said Ghanaians can no longer allow the NPP to hold the progress of the country “in reverse gear.”

He said it is time for the NPP to leave government and allow competent team to take over the leadership of the country, saying “We are neck deep in economic crisis.”

He said his government will be run based on merit and competence, pointing out that “Our dear nation is sailing through perilous sea.”

The NDC flagbearer said he will work hard to secure a healthy majority in his next government, commending his campaign team in the party’s Presidential primary for their commitment and dedication to his bid to lead the party.

Mr Mahama also criticised the NPP government for allowing corruption to fester in the country, accusing President Akufo-Addo of defending corrupt appointees in his government.