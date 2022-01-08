Stand up against NDC’s propaganda - Alhaji Tanko urges NPP communicators

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Agona West Constituency in the Central Region, Alhaji Gibrine Tanko, has urged communications officers of the party to stand up against vile propaganda against the government by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).
“It appears despite the sterling performance of the NPP government in all sectors of the Ghanaian economy, the NDC is gradually winning the communication game through propaganda against government,” he said.
According to him, members of the NDC were throwing dust into the eyes of Ghanaians hence the need for NPP party communicators to step up their game to counter the propaganda from the NDC.
Donation
Alhaji Tanko, who is a former Second Vice Chairman of the party in the constituency, was speaking at an event where he presented mobile phones, undisclosed amounts and other packages to each of the party communicators as a way of motivating them to continue to work for the party.
He said party communication in the constituency had become weak since the party communicators had not been well-resourced to carry out their mandate of making the citizenry know of the works of the government.
“Being a party communicator is an arduous task and that it becomes more challenging if the communicators are not equipped with the basic equipment to be able to go all out to speak for the party,” he said.
Alhaji Tanko urged the communicators to be abreast of information concerning the government so that they would be able to disseminate such information to the citizenry with ease.
“I urge you to broaden your scope of knowledge about government activities and programmes of implementation so as to be on top of issues to defend the records and achievements of the government,” he stated.
He urged them to be fully prepared at all times and avoid complacency during radio and television discussions since their shortcomings during such programmes would give political advantage to their opponents.
Commendation
For his part, the acting Constituency Secretary, Nana Kwame Agyei, commended the communicators and indicated that their work was very critical in the party’s quest to break the eight-year rule cycle in the 2024 general election.