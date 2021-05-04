Speed up work on Ho-Sokode road — Ho Central MP

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Ho Central, Mr Benjamin Komla Kpodo, has expressed concern about the delay in the construction works on the Ho-Sokode dual carriageway.
He said the project, which began in 2016, should have been completed by now, adding that the delay in its completion had made it difficult for motorists to ply the road due to its muddy and dusty nature.
Engagement
Mr Kpodo, who was speaking during an engagement with the chiefs and people of Lokoe, a suburb of Ho, as part of his "Thank You Tour", said the completion of the road would ease the burden on motorists and open the area up for development.
He expressed gratitude to the chiefs and people of the community for their unflinching support in the 2020 general election and for retaining him as MP.
He presented 20 bags of cement to the people to facilitate the construction of a community centre to enhance social life.
Expedite action
The Paramount Chief of Sokode Lokoe, Togbe Kwadzo Doe I, appealed to the government to expedite action on the completion of the road.
He said drivers, especially commercial ones, often tried to dodge the many potholes on the road, putting the lives of pedestrians and passengers at risk.
He appealed to the Municipal Chief Executive and the Assembly to help complete the road.
Streetlights
Togbe Doe I said poor streetlight system in the community was negatively affecting security in the area as some unscrupulous people hid under the cover of darkness to engage in nefarious activities.
He appealed to the MP to help fix the streetlights in the community to reduce the activities of criminals and improve security.
Togbe Doe I said the community got flooded whenever it rained due to the lack of a proper drainage system in the area, and that was seriously hindering its progress.
He called on the Municipal Assembly to help find a solution to the problem to forestall any loss of lives and property as the major rainy season was about to set in.