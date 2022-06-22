Speaker directs 2 committees to probe COVID-19 spend

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has directed two committees of Parliament to investigate the COVID-19 expenditure incurred by the government since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.
The Committees on Finance and Health are to submit their report to the House in the first week of the next meeting of the House in October, this year.
The two committees are also to probe the receipt and application of COVID-19 funds by the government.
Mr. Bagbin gave the directives on the floor of Parliament Wednesday, after the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta had appeared before the House to give account of how the COVID-19 money was expended since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020 in the country.
The ruling by the Speaker followed calls by the Minority group in Parliament for the House to set up an ad hoc committee to probe the utilisation of the COVID-19 money by the government.
Minority/Majority <