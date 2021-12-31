Speaker Bagbin responds to allegations of bias [VIDEO]

The Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has responded to allegations of bias against him and said his detractors were the ones who were accusing him of an untrue bias.
In a television interview on GTV Thursday night, Mr Bagbin said he wants Parliament to take on a new direction and that he was committed to being as impartial as possible when presiding over the House.
He added that he puts his best foot forward despite his limitations as a human being.
"This Parliament I have made clear that I will do all I can to be as impartial as possible. I am human, I don't know it all, I can make mistakes." he said in the interview that aired on the Momeen Tonight show.
"But to be categorized as being biased or obstructing government business or being partial is just a figment of the imagination of people who are stuck to the old order where they are used to power."
