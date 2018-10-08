Sly Mensah tours Upper East Region

A flag bearer aspirant of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Sylvester Adinam Mensah, has assured the grassroots of the party of his readiness to properly acknowledge and appreciate loyalty, participation, sacrifice, and involvement of the grassroots when given the mandate as flag bearer and leader of the party
.
He, therefore, urged the delegates to make it easy for the electorate to push the NPP aside by proving the NDC was capable of change and of renewing itself.
Tour of Upper East Region
Addressing delegates at separate meetings at the Talensi and Nabdam constituencies in the Upper East Region as part of his tour of the region, he stressed that his leadership would reward loyalty to bring the party back to power.
Mr Mensah and his team arrived in the Talensi Constituency and met with about 350 branch and constituency executives.
Delegates being addressed as part of Sylvester Mensah's tour of the Upper East Region
He explained the role of trust and confidence in political leadership and how that facilitated the resolution of differences at the base of the party.
His presentation received intermittent applause, approval and endorsements with a general chorus of "the time for change has come".
Delegates shouted, “Change, the time for change has come.”
Mood for change
Mr Mensah observed that the mood for change was very high and that was indicative of the fact that he was on the move with the right message and passion for unity, rewarding loyalty and creating prosperity for all.
At the Nabdam Constituency, he was warmly received by the branch and constituency executives.
Addressing them, he said his prime focus was to unify the rank and file of the NDC, reward loyalty to the grassroots who work selflessly to bring the party back to power and create prosperity for all through the implementation of pragmatic economic measures.