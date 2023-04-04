Sammy Adjei vetted to contest Manso Nkwanta NDC primary

Daniel Kenu Politics Apr - 04 - 2023 , 10:56

A former TEIN Ashanti regional students coordinator at the University of Development Studies, Wa campus, Samuel Adjei, is just a breath away from picking the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) ticket at the Manso Nkwanta constituency to break the New Party Party (NPP) dominance since 1996.

He went through a successful vetting process at the NDC regional office at Amakom in the Ashanti region on Monday with ease together with his contender, Alhaji Osman Musa Bance.

Mr Adjei, a communications expert and a member of the Ashanti region communication team of the party mounted a strong defence of his potential of the constituency and his strategy to win the seat for the first time for the NDC since Ghana regained a multi-party status in 1992.

Arguably the frontrunner for the May 13 primaries, the Director of elections of the Manso Nkwanta constituency during the 2020 general elections and a key financier at both constituency and regional levels, Mr. Adjei believes it was time the NDC took its rightful place in the Ashanti region.

"The previous NDC government led by John Dramani Mahama invested heavily in the region and I think this is the time for the people in the region to show appreciation by at least, giving this seat to us as a way of saying thank you," he told GraphicOnline.

His plan is to bring all hands on deck and to use his experience at all levels to bear and position the party for victory in 2024.

The former branch secretary at Tetrem (2014-2018) said he has resolved to make history in the Manso Nkwanta constituency and let the indigenes know how counterproductive their previous voting pattern has affected the area in light of the bad nature of their roads.

Educational background

Samuel Adjei holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from UDS and a Master of Arts Degree in Communication Studies from the University of Cape Coast.

He is currently a final year student offering a Bachelor of Law Degree at Presbyterian University, Ghana and the SRC President for 2022/2023 academic year.