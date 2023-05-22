Sackey sets up GH¢100,000 support scheme for women

Donald Ato Dapatem Politics May - 22 - 2023 , 03:17

A New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant for Ablekuma Central, Jefferson Kwamena Sackey, has set up a GH¢100,000 revolving fund to offer interest-free loans to women engaged in petty trading and small businesses in the constituency.

Known as the “Jefferson Care for Women Empowerment Fund”, the financial assistance advances interest-free loans to NPP polling station executives ranging from GH¢500 to GH¢1000 to support their existing businesses or commence petty trading.

A nine-member all-female independent committee was inaugurated to manage the fund, which commenced work immediately after the launch.

Launch

Launching the fund at Lartebiokoshie in Accra last Saturday, Mr Sackey, who is a Deputy Director of Communications at the Jubilee House, and who grew up in the area, noted that the decision to offer the fund was to support the hardworking women in the area.

“The reality is that some of these women in Sukura, Lartebiokoshie, Mambruk and some parts of Mateheko are hardworking traders who are into petty trading and are active members of the NPP and I strongly believe that these loans will assist them,” he added

He indicated that in these challenging times, such support would go a long way to assist the ladies to expand their trading and earn some more to support their families and be energised to undertake party work, especially monitoring the ballot and engaging in grassroots campaigns.

Training

Mr Sackey added that very soon the women would be taken through training in business management, bookkeeping and savings, among others, to enhance their businesses.