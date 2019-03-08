Run up to 2020 electioneering - NPP must not be complacent — Sammy Awuku

The National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Sammy Awuku, has challenged members of the party not to be complacent in the run up to the 2020 elections.
He told party members and supporters to campaign more vigorously than they did for the 2016 elections based on the positive records the NPP had achieved in the various sectors of the economy.
Grand finale of all campaigns
Addressing supporters of the NPP at Bolgatanga on Wednesday during the inauguration and swearing in of the Upper East Regional Youth Wing Working Committee, Mr Awuku stressed that “we are going to campaign 10 times more than we did in the 2016 elections”.
According to the National Organiser “the National Democratic Congress (NDC) must know that the era where parties used to snatch ballot boxes is gone because we are now in the period of contesting with ideas and achievements".
Mr Awuku pointed out that “the 2020 elections campaign should be the mother of all campaigns and the grand finale of all campaigns".
Intimidation
He was of the view that when the party was in opposition, it did not yield to intimidation from the NDC and now that the party was ruling it would not be allowed to be suppressed.
He said that the NDC made a mistake by fielding former President John Mahama again as the party’s candidate for the 2020 polls.
The National Youth Organiser of the party, Mr Henry Nana Boakye, told the party members to remain resolute and to exercise patience although some of their expectations had not yet been met.
“I want to assure you, however, that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has performed more miracles than the NDC and since Nana is a covenant keeping President, your expectations will still be met in the future” Nana Boakye assured.
He, therefore, appealed to the rank and file of the party to do everything in their power to enable the NPP to retain power and maintain it for a long time.
High profile court cases
The Deputy Attorney General and Member of Parliament for Tempane, Mr Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, observed that there were four high profile court cases being prosecuted by the government that would earn the country several millions of Ghana cedis if the trials went in favour of the government.
He hinted that there were more cases to be prosecuted in the near future which would benefit the country, adding that this would enable Ghanaians to retain the NPP in the 2020 general elections.
Mr Kpemka urged members of the party in the region to avoid what he described as the “Pull him down syndrome which is affecting the party's fortunes in the Upper East Region.
The Upper East Regional Minister, Madam Paulina Abayage, noted that the NDC did not fulfill its election promises.