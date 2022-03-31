Roads Ministry provides data on over 10,000km roads completed in last 5years

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has provided more information on the 10,875 kilometres of roads completed in the last five years and mentioned in the message on the State of the Nation presented in Parliament on Wednesday by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
As part of the message on the State of the Nation 2022, President Akufo-Addo stated:
"Mr. Speaker, it is in the road sector that we have registered the greatest infrastructure achievement. I know that the word "unprecedented" is often used with careless abandon in our public discourse, but I use it carefully and purposefully. In the five years of my government, so far, more roads have been built, improved and upgraded than at any other equivalent period under any government in the history of Ghana. Click to Tweet
"Some ten thousand, eight hundred and seventy-five (10.875) kilometres of new roads have been constructed in these five (S) years. Let me mention that yesterday, it was my honour and great pleasure to have commissioned the Tamale Interchange, the first such interchange in the northern sector of our country, which the people of Tamale celebrated. I considered it to be a most satisfying birthday present. We intend to continue with the building of roads round the country to accelerate the opening up of our country."
Reaction
Following the President's message, the NDC Member of Parliament for Adaklu, Governs Kwame Agbodza for instance has challenged the length of roads completed as announced by the President.
Mr Agbodza has said he will resign his position as MP if the government provides data on the 10,875 km of roads completed.
Responding to the public reaction, the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako Attah is a statement dated Thursday, March 31, 2022, explained that over the past 5years a lot of investments have gone into both paved and unpaved roads.
"In 2017, the total network size was 78,402km. As at the end of 2021, the projected network size had increased to 94,203km. This length is currently undergoing validation by the Ministry.
Mr Amoako Attah explained that technically any activity on the road amounts to construction, hence the President's statement that more roads have been built, improved and upgraded than at any other equivalent period under any government in the history of Ghana.
As of the end of February 2022, a total of 1702 kilometers of construction and maintenance activities which were undertaken on paved roads, and 4910km of works on unpaved roads have been completed.
It said the data on completed works have subsequently been updated to 10,875km as of the end of February, 2022.
The Minister explained that as of 2017 the total of road network size was 78,402 km and as of the end of 2021, the projected network size had increased to 94,203 km.
He said this length was undergoing validation by the ministry.
a) Paved Roads
On paved roads, key activities that have been undertaken include minor rehabilitation and upgrading, partial reconstruction and asphalt overlays.
b) Unpaved Roads
On the unpaved roads however, activities mainly undertaken include grading, gravelling, regravelling and spot improvement.
In an answer to a question posed by the Member of Parliament for Amenfi West, Eric Afful the Minister of Roads and Highways stated on February 15, 2022 in Parliament that, a total of 4,263km had been constructed or maintained on the paved and unpaved roads between January 2017 and May 2021.
He said, this did not take into account the ongoing road activities that had not been completed by end of May 2021.
As at end of February 2022, a total of 1702km of construction and maintenance activities which were undertaken on paved roads and 4,910km of works on unpaved roads had been completed.
The data on completed works have subsequently been updated to 10,875km as at end of February, 2022, he explained.
Under a World Bank/European Union project, Transport Sector Improvement Project (TSIP), the World Bank is financing over 800km of feeder roads to gravel finish. This further illustrates the need to invest in the maintenance of our predominant unpaved network, he added.
