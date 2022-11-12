Richard Nyarko dethrones Okai Mintah as Eastern Regional NDC Youth Organiser

In an election characterised with tension and anxiety, Richard Etornam Nyarko, the current Deputy Eastern Regional Youth Organiser dethroned his boss, the incumbent, Emmanuel Okai Mintah to become the new Regional Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
Mr Nyarko who polled 55 votes as against 52 obtained by Mr Mintah was committed and determined to beat his boss hands down.
The voting, which was held last Friday at the St. Martins Senior High School in the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipality in the Eastern Region was initially halted for about 15 minutes.
The confusion was about by whether or not some Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) members of the party should vote or not.
Another issue too was that a lady who claimed she was a delegate and had already voted at the centre was quickly spotted and objected by Mr Nyarko which sparked the confusion that the lady was not supposed to vote at that centre.
The confusion was however resolved by a former Eastern Regional Minister and Chairman in charge of the conduct of the elections, Ambassador Victor Smith and other party bigwigs who were there to ensure that the election was conducted peacefully devoid of intemperate language on each other.
Mintah’s defeat has been described as shocking by some party supporters.
Fohad Agbenyadzi won the Deputy Youth Organiser position by obtaining 51 votes while Tettey Nathaniel Guamah secured 23 votes to place second, Evans Sre-Onyame came third with 17 votes and Eric Kwasi Agyapong placed fourth with 14 votes.
After almost six hours of voting amidst growing tensions and anxiety, Shirley Osei Ampem Naana, who was seeking re-election for the Women's Organiser position, retained the position.
She polled 39 votes. Evelyn Korang, a former Eastern Regional Women's Organiser for 16 years had 34 votes.
Faustina Effah-Boadi won the Deputy Women's Organiser position with 28 votes while Rita Awatey Akosua came second with 23 votes, Linda Ahenkorang also polled 20 votes with Hajia Sahadatu Ibrahim securing only one vote.
In his victory speech Nyarko called for unity among the party members and supporters.
