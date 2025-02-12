Revocation of post-election appointments essential for administrative and financial stability – Austin Gamey

A labour consultant Austin Gamey has described the government’s decision to revoke all appointments and recruitments made after December 7 by former President Nana Akufo-Addo as a necessary step to maintain administrative and financial stability.

The directive, issued by the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah on Tuesday, February 11, annuls all appointments, and recruitments undertaken following the 2024 general elections, sparking concerns among affected employees and political observers

Speaking on TV 3 on Tuesday, Gamey underscored the importance of adhering to structured manpower planning in public and civil service institutions.

He explained that recruitment processes should follow a systematic framework rather than being executed at the discretion of a sitting president.

“There is always a manpower scheme in place, and recruitment should align with this scheme. It cannot be done arbitrarily by a president,” Gamey said.

“When elections are held, standard practice across many democratic nations discourages fresh appointments or recruitment immediately afterward. Such moves often disrupt the orderly transition of governance.”

He further noted that last-minute recruitment exercises risk placing undue financial strain on state resources, particularly if they are not backed by existing manpower planning frameworks.

“If you exceed the manpower ceiling, you create financial imbalances in the system. Recruitment must be economically justified, and institutions must ensure they do not go beyond their manpower limits,” he added.

The revocation directive, which affects individuals employed in various sectors of the public service after the election date, has raised questions about the implications for those whose appointments have now been nullified. Critics argue that the move could be politically motivated, while others contend it is an administrative necessity to prevent irregular employment practices.

Gamey maintained that a smooth transition requires that new administrations work with a staff complement that aligns with their governance priorities.

He drew comparisons with international practices, citing the United States, where similar measures are taken to ensure continuity without undue interference from outgoing governments.

“The norm in many countries, including the United States, is that when a new administration takes over, it determines the composition of its workforce,” he explained.

