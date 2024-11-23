DONE ALREADY???? Retain NPP for good of Ghana — First Lady

The First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo has called for the retention of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in government for the continuity of the numerous development projects and good works.

She said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had done beyond what he promised while campaigning to be the President in 2016, hence the need to retain the party in power.

The First Lady made the call when she visited the Okaikwei South Constituency last Tuesday as part of her thank you tour in some constituencies in the Greater Accra Region.

She met with People Living with Disabilities (PWDs), youth leaders, teachers, book vendors, photographers, fruit sellers, draft and cards associations, barbers and mechanic associations in the constituency, as well as leaders of the Kaneshie market women.

Projects

Mrs Akufo-Addo, therefore, urged Ghanaians to vote for the NPP Presidential Candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and the parliamentary candidates to continue with the good works.

She stressed the need for Ghanaians to treasure Dr Bawumia as he was an asset to the country.

“Let no one deceive you that we should change him as this will be a disaster for the country,” she said.

She called on all to vote number one come December 7 and also vote for all NPP parliamentary aspirants so that they can bring development to the country.

Commendation

Mrs Akufo-Addo commended the NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Okaikwei South, Dakoa Newman, who is also the Minister of Gender Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP), saying she has achieved a lot for the constituency since she became the MP.

Ms Newman, on her part, thanked the constituents for the confidence reposed in the NPP over the years and asked for their support again come December 7.

She said she would continue with the asphalting of roads in the constituency, as well as build more astroturfs in the various communities for recreation.

She said the government, over the years, has built schools, expanded the Kaneshie Polyclinic among others and hopes to do more when retained in power.

