Reshuffle of NDC leadership in Parliament: Volta youth wing welcomes decision

The Volta Regional Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described the reshuffling of the party’s parliamentary leadership as proactive and decisive.
A statement signed by the region’s Youth Organiser, Mathias Alagbo, said the new leaders would freshen and strengthen the party’s frontline in the legislature as it prepared to recapture power in the upcoming 2024 general election.
They, therefore, called on the rank and file of the party to support the new leadership as it repositioned itself for victory.
“We have absolute confidence in both the party and our parliamentary leadership and now call on the rank and file of the NDC, including our Members of Parliament (MPs) and their supporters, party executives and members across the strata and all sympathisers of the NDC and all well-meaning Ghanaians, to accept the new leadership changes effected in good faith and join hands with the new Minority Leadership in Parliament to hold the ruling government accountable as we approach the 2024 must-win elections,” the statement said.
Congratulations
The statement, therefore, congratulated Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, Kwame Governs Agbodza, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah and the rest of the new leadership of the Minority Caucus in Parliament on the confidence reposed in them.
“We are particularly proud of our former Chairman of the Regional Youth Working Committee, Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP for Adaklu, who is now elevated to the post of the Minority Chief Whip.
Your integrity, commitment and fidelity to the cause of the NDC is not in doubt and we are confident that individually and collectively, you will succeed,” it added.
The youth wing also commended Haruna Iddrisu, Dr James Klutse Avedzi and Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka for their stellar performance as leaders of the NDC in Parliament for the past six years.
Related development
In a related development, the Old Mawuli Students’ Union (OMSU) has congratulated Mr Agbodza on his appointment as the Minority Chief Whip as part of the reshuffle.
“We in the OMSU community always knew you were destined for great heights. We are all inspired by your achievements and pray for God’s wisdom and guidance in your new position. May the same hard work and tenacity of purpose that got you this far continue to take you even higher,” it added.
Leadership changes
The main opposition party last Tuesday announced some changes to its leadership in Parliament with the Ranking Member of the Finance Committee and the MP for Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam Constituency in the Central Region, Dr Forson, replacing Tamale South MP, Mr Iddrisu as the Minority Leader.
The MP for the Ellembelle Constituency, Mr Buah, replaced Ketu North MP, James Klutse Avedzi, as the Deputy Minority Leader while the MP for Adaklu, Mr Agbodza also replaced the MP for Asawase, Alhaji Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka as the Minority Chief Whip.