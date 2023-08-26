Reshape education curriculum to improve learning outcomes - Anim urges govt

Diana Mensah Politics Aug - 26 - 2023 , 08:44

Reshape existing education curriculum to improve learning outcomes and skills development of students, the General Manager of Prymage Consultancy Limited, a private firm, Samuel Anim, has urged the government.

That, he said, would equip students with the requisite skills and knowledge for the job market.

Mr Anim was speaking at a two-day capacity building workshop organised by the Ghana Communication Technical University Business School (GCTUBS) in Accra.

Christened: “Accounting education challenges in millennium era”, it was intended to add value and advance the profession of lecturers and students in their respective departments.

Participants were trained in software such as QuickBooks and Tally to equip them with the necessary skills to cope with current trend of work.

The event was organised in collaboration with the Department of Accounting, Banking and Finance of the technical university and Prymage.

Relevance

Mr Anim further said learning about softwares would imbibe in both students and lecturers knowledge of how to keep track of financial transactions, among other activities.

He charged students to challenge themselves by acquiring the necessary skills and knowledge to compete favourably in the job market.

“Inasmuch as it is good that you go to study for your four-year degree programmes, HND, diploma and other courses, I would advice you to also study at least a minimum of two or three accounting software programmes in addition to whatever you are studying.

“It is important that we add computer system to whatever we study because these softwares can help you work more efficiently,” Mr Anim said.

He commended the university for the initiative and said those who had knowledge of softwares had the competitive advantage over those who did not and added that “most of these softwares are requirements for job placements”.

Skill building

The Dean of the GCTUBS, Prof. George Oppong Ampong, said the workshop was a holistic skill building programme of the faculty.

He said the institution decided to organise the roundtable that brought together industry key players and government officials and other stakeholders to discuss how best to position the university in the development agenda of the country.

“We would continue to have such discussions and seminars around technology, business, entrepreneurship and digitalisation to prepare students and the youth in this country for tech-based entrepreneurship in line with global job market trends,” Prof. Ampong said.

He said the university was coming out with cutting-edge programmes on financial technology, forensic auditing and accounting that would make the institution a place of choice for students and industry players.