Removing and appointing new EC chair regretable - Mahama

BY: Graphic.com.gh

Former President John Dramani Mahama says the removal of the Electoral Commission chairperson, Mrs Charlotte Osei, her two deputies and the appointment of some new commissioners was "regrettable."

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Mr Mahama said the move "carried a potential to erode Ghana's democratic credentials."

The former Chairman of the Electoral Commission, Dr Kwadwo Afari-Gyan and the Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hanna Tetteh together with former President John Mahama are in Zimbabwe as part of the Commonwealth group to observe Zimbabwe’s general elections on July 30.

Sharing a picture of himself and Dr Afari-Gyan which was taken in Zimbabwe, Mr Mahama said he was "proud to serve on the same mission with the highly respected" Dr Afari-Gyan.

Former president Mahama, Dr Afari-Gyan and Hanna Tetteh were appointed following the visit of a pre-election assessment team to the country in June.

Below is Mr Mahama's post on Facebook


In Harare as Head of the Commonwealth Observer Group to Zimbabwe’s harmonized Elections on July 30. ‬

‪Proud to serve on the same mission with the highly respected former EC Chair, Kwadwo Afari Gyan, who for almost 2 decades established Ghana’s worldwide reputation for credible election management. ‬

‪Current controversy surrounding removal of EC Chair and deputies and subsequent appointment of new commissioners is regrettable and carries a potential to erode Ghana's democratic credentials.

Mr Mahama also posted another message in remembrance of former President J.E.A. Mills