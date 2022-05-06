A former Volta Regional Minister, Joseph Amenowode, has called for the training of regional ministers, metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives (MMDCEs) on security issues before they are made to lead the various security councils.
He emphasised that security must not be downplayed and urged members of Regional Security Councils (REGSEC) to be conscious of their role in society, explaining that their actions and inactions would affect the peace of the districts and the regions at large.
Mr Amenowode, who was speaking at the 2022 Tema Presbytery Representative Conference of the Global Evangelical Church in Tema, said the appointments of regional ministers and MMDCEs were highly political and often came as a reward to the appointees who in most cases had no prior knowledge of what the job entailed.
Security Training
He said even though there were some security briefings from the security agencies for these appointees, there was a need for a conscious effort to take them through proper security training.
He noted that security issues in the country must not be undermined and prayed all regional ministers and MMDCEs were well educated on security issues to better lead their security councils.
"Their actions and inactions are paramount to the peace and stability of their jurisdictions," he said.
The conference on the theme, “Faithful Stewardship” which was to assess the deeds of the Church in the previous year and address shortfalls, was also aimed at providing new strategies for success in the ensuing year.
Faithful stewards
The Tema Presbytery Chairman of the church, Rev Lawrence Tefe Ganyo, said the Presbytery was determined to expand its tentacles through discipleship and raising faithful stewards who would be responsible citizens.
He said many people were just in the church and doing things that were not in conformity with Christianity, and as such, the burden to raise faithful stewards and responsible citizens lies on the church.
He said despite the numerous challenges facing the Christian community, the church was working tirelessly in ensuring that its members continued to be responsible and abide by the rules that govern the country.
Rev. Ganyo was hopeful that the turbulent times being experienced would be a thing of the past and reminded Ghanaians, especially Christians not to be carried away by the recent economic challenges but to remain steadfast to overcome them.