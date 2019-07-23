Refrain from supporting any aspirant — U/E NPP regional chairman

The Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Anthony Namoo, has called on the party's constituency executives in ‘orphan’ constituencies of the NPP in the region to refrain from supporting any of the parliamentary contestants as they pick their nomination forms to contest the parliamentary primaries on September 28, 2019.
He further explained that the duty of the constituency election committees was to sell the nomination forms and not to raise issues of eligibility of any contestant neither should they deny anyone the sale of the forms.
Mr Namoo stated these in an interview with the Daily Graphic at Bolgatanga on Saturday during the opening of nominations for the NPP primaries in the ‘orphan’ constituencies or constituencies where the party has no Member of Parliament (MP).
Orphans
In the Upper East Region, there are 12 of such orphan constituencies because the NPP has sitting MPs in only three out of the 15 constituencies of the region.
The sitting MPs are in Navrongo Central, Zebilla and Tempane.
According to Mr Namoo each constituency had been given 10 forms while a number of the forms have also been deposited at the regional NPP headquarters at Bolgatanga.
“We do not anticipate any challenges because our constituency executives and constituency election committees have been schooled on the exercise hence nobody should be denied the forms” the chairman warned.
He also stressed the need for “any constituency executive that is interested in the primaries to resign from his or her position as stipulated in the guidelines".
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
Seats
The chairman also intimated that the party had put measures in place to win more seats in the region in the 2020 elections because “we have learnt our lessons and we can do that by ensuring that our internal democratic processes are transparent so that whoever wins would know that the system was fair to him or her."
Mr Namoo equally noted that the fulfillment of the NPP manifesto and the manner in which the party members had conducted themselves over the years were some of the positive things the party would use as its trump card to win more seats in the region.
Bolgatanga Central
When the Daily Graphic visited the Bolgatanga Central office of the NPP, no one had filed papers at the office as of the time of filing this report.
Further checks also revealed that filing of papers at the various constituency offices is expected to take place by Monday.