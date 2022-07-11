Reflect on essence of Eid-Ul-Adha - NPP, PNC urge Muslims

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the People’s National Convention (PNC) have urged Muslims to give practical meaning to be the essence of the Eid-ul-Adha festival by reflecting on sacrifices to their maker and to society at large.
Eid-Ul-Adha is a commemoration of Prophet Ibrahim’s famous sacrifice to Almighty Allah.
In separate messages to the Muslim community on the occasion of this year's Eid-Ul-Adha, the two parties appealed to the Muslim Ummah to use the solemn occasion to renew their covenant with Almighty Allah.
NPP
In its message signed by the General Secretary of the party, John Boadu, the NPP called on Muslims to pray for the country and the world for an immediate end to the devastating Russia-Ukraine war and the COVID-19 induced global economic crisis.
“We are in this together and certainly, in the name of Almighty ALLAH, (Subhaanahu Wa Ta Aala), this too, in the words of His Excellency, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, shall pass to the glory of Allah and country,” it said.
PNC
For its part, the PNC encouraged all Muslims to use the day to pray for the nation, a statement signed by its General Secretary, Janet Nabla said.
That, it said, would help the citizens to adopt an attitude that exhibited patriotism and love of Ghana in all their activities.
"Patriotic citizens are the prerequisite for a nation's development and progress," it said.
The statement called on all stewards entrusted with the governance of Ghana to show leadership in steering the affairs of the country.