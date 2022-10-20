fbpx

‘Realist’ Ken Agyapong on how banks are denying businesses access to dollars 

BY: Graphic.com.gh
Realist’ Ken Agyapong on how banks are denying businesses access to dollars 
Realist’ Ken Agyapong on how banks are denying businesses access to dollars 

‘Realist’ Ken Agyapong on how some bank staff are denying businesses access to forex and using "black market" to supply dollars.

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central phoned in to contribute to discussions on the Oman FM Boiling Point programme on Thursday night (October 20, 2022.


Click this link to listen to Ken Agyapong

Click this link to listen to Ken Agyapong