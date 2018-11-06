Ras Mubarak rides bike to Parliament to protest economic hardship

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumbungu, today (
Tusday) rode a bicycle to Parliament House to register his protest against the unbearable living conditions in the country .
Mr Mubarak told the Daily Graphic that he decided to ride the bike to highlight the sufferings that many Ghanaians were going through.
He said the people did not have a voice, and as an elected official, he felt duty bound to raise awareness about the suffering of the masses.
Mr Mubarak said he would ride the bike back home, and indicated that he would ride more often to Parliament from now onwards.
Mr Mubarak said some of his colleagues had indicated that they would also follow the example to also ride bicycles to Parliament.
He urged other politicians to also join the campaign of riding bicycles to