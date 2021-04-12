Ramadan: Farouk Aliu Mahama supports constituents living outside home constituency

As the holy month of Ramadan sets in, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Yendi Constituency in the Northern Region, Alhaji Farouk Aliu-Mahama has visited and presented some assorted items to his constituents living in Agbogboloshie and Ashaiman in the Greater Accra region.
He also presented items to his constituents at Kasoa in the Central Region.
The items included 50 bags of sugar, bottled water, soft drinks and some cash donations.
In a short remarks, Alhaji Aliu-Mahama said the items were his token towards supporting his constituents to go through the holy month successfully.
He has, therefore urged all Muslims, particularly those in his constituency to pray for Allah’s blessings upon the country.
He also urged them to pray for sustained peace and unity in Yendi and the Northern Region as a whole.
Alhaji Aliu-Mahama pledged that he will continue to seek the welfare of his people no matter where they live.
“I had to be there to show support to my people always regardless of where they are. These are my people outside home so it is important we also offer our little support during this time. I am in close touch with my constituents, within or outside the constituency,” he noted.
The beneficiary constituents expressed their appreciation to the MP for the gesture. They prayed for good health for the MP and wished him well in his future endeavours.
The MP was joined by Chairman Sunday, the First Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Northern Region and Commander Ghana Alhassan, the Northern Regional Youth Organiser of the NPP, for the presentation.