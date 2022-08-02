Put party interest above personal concerns - Savannah NPP urge national officers

The Savannah Regional Secretariat of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has urged national officers of the party to help unite the rank and file of the party towards achieving the party’s target of breaking the eight-year political cycle in 2024.
That, it said, could be achieved if the national officers put the party’s interest above their personal interests.
A statement signed by the Savannah Regional Secretary of the party, Mohammed Issah, said the regional members were convinced that the delegates who entrusted the running of the party into their hands did so because they believed they had the experience of the dynamics of political leadership to help grow the party.
It said it was prudent for the leadership to unite the rank and file of the party in building a formidable force geared towards achieving the target of breaking the ‘8’.
The statement urged all those who contested and either won or lost to resolve their differences for a united front towards the 2024 election.
It urged candidates who lost the elections to continue to support and work closely with the officers to devise strategies to achieve the party’s vision of winning the 2024 general election.