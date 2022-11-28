Prioritise issues on national devt - Bono East Regional Minister to citizenry

The Bono East Regional Minister, Kwasi Adu-Gyan, has reiterated the need for citizens to prioritise issues regarding the country's greater interest.
That, he said, was how the citizenry could assist in ensuring holistic national development, noting that the regions into which Ghana was divided were for administrative purposes and speedy development but the country's development was a collective responsibility by the citizens.
Mr Adu-Gyan said that at the relaunch of the book titled: Ahafo and the Bono regions of Ghana: Accomplishments and Honours of Brilliant Achievers, at Abesim near Sunyani, the capital of the Bono Region last Saturday.
Launch
The 664-page book, launched in Accra in October 2022, was authored by Anane Agyei, a PhD candidate at the Institute of African Studies of the University of Ghana, Legon.
The book is a compendium of profiles of outstanding personalities from the three regions and some non-native citizens of the area.
The book launch was a collaborative event between Abibrem Communications, a research and publication company, with the national broadcaster, GBC and the Public Records and Archives Administration (PRAAD).
Historical links
Mr Adu-Gyan intimated that the book would help to consolidate the historical links between the Ahafo, the Bono and the Bono East regions and that the publication had come at the right time.
He said the book showed that the three regions, which emerged from the erstwhile Brong-Ahafo Region, were united in separation and called for collaborative efforts towards enhancing the development of the area for the greater good of the country.
"Following the split of the erstwhile Brong-Ahafo region in 2018, some thought that the people had been divided. This book will greatly help to bring us together and wherever we go, we will be seen as one people," he noted.
He said that despite the split of the erstwhile Brong-Ahafo region into the Ahafo, Bono and Bono East regions, the former region's ideals, history and kinship remained unchanged.
Mr Adu-Gyan also paid glowing tribute to the author and said Ghana was proud of him.
A Senior Lecturer at the Department of Psychology at the University of Ghana, Dr Johnny Andoh-Arthur, noted that the best way to honour and immortalise people was to document them in a book.
In his view, the book is a masterpiece that each household must own, especially those in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions.
The General Manager of OBA Group of Companies, Kwadwo Obeng Aboagye, who deputised for Dr Obed Asante, the Group Chairman of the company at the event as chairman, described the book as an indispensable literary work about the Bono, Bono East and the Ahafo regions, which formerly formed the Brong-Ahafo Region.
He said the author had used the book to highlight the history, strategic location of the regions and, most importantly, the sterling contributions of some illustrious sons and daughters of the area to the development of the country and the world at large.
He encouraged the youth of Africa to remain steadfast in their belief in themselves and exploit their talents, skills and expertise to contribute to world development.
The author, Anane Agyei, said he was inspired to write the book which he said was 'of Ghana, written through the Bono and Ahafo regions and is meant to inspire and encourage the youth to aspire for excellence in their services to the country and humanity.'
He dedicated the book launch ceremony to the memory of his late father, Nana Kwasi Agyei of Nsoatre, who inspired him to scholarship.