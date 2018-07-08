Prez Akufo-Addo pats new NPP national executives, calls for unity

President Akufo-Addo has congratulated new national officers of the New Patriotic Party who were elected at the party’s national delegates conference on Saturday and called for unity
“We have shown, once again, that we are the Party that has an abiding faith and belief in multi-party democracy”, he said.
Acting party chairman Freddie Blay was elected substantive national chairman, along with John Boadu, who was elected General Secretary, and Sammi Awuku as national organiser.
Others elected to national offices were Fredrick Fredua Anto, Rita Asobayire and Michael Omari Wadie elected Vice-Chairpersons; Kate Gyamfua as Women Organiser; Henry Nana Boakye as Youth Organiser, and Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa as Nasara Coordinator; while Kwabena Abankwa-Yeboah retained his post as National Treasurer.
President Akufo-Addo called on all followers of the party to rally behind the party and work with the elected officers to ensure victory for 2020.
“I have, on occasion, stated that internal party contests are not about winners and losers. They are about the Party winning. In adhering to the time-honoured tradition, values and principles of the NPP, I urge all to rally in unity behind the new National Officers of our Party, and ensure that we record another famous, historic victory in the 2020 elections, so we can
“I thank the officials of the Electoral Commission for their assistance in supervising the election.
“May God bless the NPP and us all, and bless our homeland Ghana, and make her great and strong.”