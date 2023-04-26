Presidential staffer denies involvement in galamsey following Frimpong Boateng's report Leak

Kweku Zurek Politics Apr - 26 - 2023 , 06:09

Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe, a member of Ghana's presidential staff, has denied any involvement in illegal small-scale mining (known as galamsey), after being implicated in a leaked report.

The report, compiled by former minister for Science, Technology and Innovation Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, included a number of names from the Jubilee House staff allegedly engaged in galamsey.

While some mentioned in the report have denied the allegations and called for a retraction, Tagoe issued a statement specifically denying any involvement in galamsey.

He admitted to only having contacted Frimpong-Boateng in 2019 regarding an excavator being transported on a low-bed vehicle on a highway, but claimed to have no knowledge of what happened with the vehicle thereafter.

Tagoe urged the media and the public to disregard the report's allegations against him, and reiterated his commitment to supporting efforts to clamp down on illegal mining in Ghana.

Read the entire statement below;

PRESS RELEASE

I wish to address recent media reports attempting to link me to illegal small-scale mining activities, popularly known as galamsey. These reports are based on a statement made by Prof. Frimpong-Boateng, the former Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining.

Let me state categorically that I have no involvement in galamsey. In 2019, I spoke to Prof. Frimpong-Boateng regarding an excavator being transported on a low-bed vehicle on a highway. He requested details, and I provided the information. However, I did not follow up on the request, and I have no knowledge of what happened with the excavator.

It is unfortunate that Prof. Frimpong-Boateng would make comments about me in his report. I want to make it clear that I have nothing to do with illegal mining. I urge the media and the public to disregard the portions of the report that pertain to me and treat it with the contempt it deserves.

I believe in the rule of law, and I am committed to supporting efforts to clamp down on illegal mining activities in the country. I remain committed to the development of Ghana and the well-being of its citizens.

Thank you.

SIGNED:

Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe