President Mills remembered

A solemn remembrance ceremony was held to mark the 6th anniversary of the death of former President John Evans Atta Mills at the Asomdwee Park in Accra yesterday
.
Some family members of the late President and National Democratic Congress (NDC) faithful attended the ceremony.
They included Mr Kofi Sam Atta-Mills, a son of the late President Mills; Mr Samuel Atta Mills, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA), a brother of the late President, and Mr Kofi Totobi Quakyi, a former Minister of National Security.
They sang hymns, said prayers and sprinkled perfumed water on the tomb.
Background
President Mills passed away on July 24,
He was laid to rest on August 10,