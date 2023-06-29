President lauds peaceful poll at Assin North

Donald Ato Dapatem Politics Jun - 29 - 2023 , 05:40

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that the peaceful and credible conduct of the Assin North by-election has strengthened the country’s democratic credentials.

In a statement issued by the Presidency, the President, therefore, commended the Electoral Commission (EC), the security services and the media for executing their mandates in ensuring a peaceful and credible election.

The statement also congratulated the NDC on its victory.

James Gyakye Quayson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) won last Tuesday’s by-election with 17,245 votes, representing 57.56 per cent of the valid votes cast.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, Charles Opoku, was second with 12,630 votes, representing 42.15 per cent.

The Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) candidate, Sefenu Bernice Enyonam, polled 87 votes, representing 0.29 per cent.

“I congratulate warmly the Chairperson and members of the Electoral Commission, again, for a job well done.

The security services are to be commended for maintaining law and order during the holding of the elections; as is the media for providing extensive coverage before, during and after the election,” the statement added.

Blue

President Akufo-Addo gave an assurance that the Assin North seat would soon be captured by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“I urge members of my party, the New Patriotic Party, to keep their heads up, recognising that in a democracy, there are winners and losers, and that we live to fight another day.”

“We once held the Assin North seat, and I am confident that, sooner rather than later, Assin North will be blue again,” the statement assured.

Blue is an apparent reference to the colours of the party, which are red, white and blue.