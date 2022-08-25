President enskinned ‘Chief of Truth’

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has been enskinned Chief under the stool name Yelemenga Naa, meaning the "Chief of Truth" at Issa in the Daffiama/Bussie/ Issa (DBI) District of the Upper West Region last Tuesday.
This was in appreciation of his quick response to various requests put to him in his earlier visits to the district.
Enskinning him, the Paramount Chief of the Issa Traditional Area, Naa Yelekuang Bawiele I, enumerated some of the requests the President had responded to such as the provision of the Issa Polyclinic and the siting of an Agenda III hospital which is under construction.
“We requested that you hasten the process to upgrade the Issa Health Centre which was then a CHPS Compound to a district hospital. It has since been upgraded to the polyclinic status since 2019. This is the first in the history of the district since its creation in 2012”, he said.
President Akufo-Addo being presented with a smock to signify his enskinment as the “ Chief of Truth”
Development projects
Under Nana Akufo-Addo’s watch, according to the paramount chief, the community now had a tarred roads of 17 kilometres and had been promised another 610 kilometres of roads to be constructed under World Bank funding.
The Chief made the statement when the President Akufo-Addo paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief and the people during his visit to the district to inspect construction works on the Agenda 111 project.
The paramount chief observed that the President had been true to his campaign statement of having a soft spot in his heart for the district through the provision of social amenities and infrastructural facilities he had delivered to them.
He mentioned others as the upgrading of the Issa Leader Training Institute into a Technical Institute under the Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET), and the provision of a means of transportation for the Issa Institute. Others are the establishment of a new Senior High School (SHS) and the provision of a bus to the existing Issa SHS.
“We are happy to announce that through your leadership, the DBI District Assembly, in collaboration with the Catholic Church, established All Saints Senior High School (SHS) in the district some two years ago and what is more gratifying is the upgrading of the Issa Youth Leadership Training Institute to a Technical Institute. We are also aware of the government’s collaboration with the European Union to construct more roads and markets in the district,” the paramount chief said.
Share of national cake
The President thanked them for the offer and assured that the community would receive its fair share of the national cake.
He promised them that under a World Bank project, 610 kilometres of their roads would be constructed.
He appealed to them to reciprocate his love for them by voting for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to win the seat in the 2024 general election.