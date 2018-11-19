President Akufo-Addo tours Eastern Region Thursday

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will embark on a three-day working visit to the Eastern Region from November 22 to 24, 2018
The visit, according to the statement, will also afford the president an opportunity to account for his stewardship to the voters who gave him the mandate to govern the country.
As part the of the visit, Nana Akufo-Addo will inspect some ongoing development projects and inaugurate the Akim Oda-Akwatia-Winneba Urban Water Supply system at Akim Oda, among other completed projects.
Nana Akufo-Addo will also attend a durbar to be
